What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 6, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Fox's talks to sell assets to Disney are now advanced and could be completed as early as next week, but Comcast remains a contender.

Aetna's CEO stands to pocket roughly $500 million if the $69 billion deal with CVS goes through.

UPS is struggling to handle a surge in shipments from online shoppers, resulting in delivery delays.

The tax overhaul moving through Congress could have big consequences for the corporate-debt market.

A Senate panel approved a plan to ease the rule book for regional banks, advancing a regulatory rollback.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Dish said Ergen relinquished his role as CEO to focus on the firm's fledgling wireless business.

U.S. stocks pulled back broadly Tuesday, even as tech shares rebounded. The Dow shed 109.41 points to 24180.64.

Britain's Cineworld is buying Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's No. 2 movie-theater operator.

JAL has become the first carrier to invest in Boom, a startup seeking to build a supersonic airliner.

Trucking companies are boosting orders for new big rigs, anticipating strong shipping demand in 2018.

Nestlé agreed to buy Canadian vitamin firm Atrium, expanding its offerings as packaged-food sales slow.

TheSkimm, a news digest aimed at young women, is exploring a possible sale.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)