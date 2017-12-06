Walgreens Takes Stake in Chinese Pharmacy Chain

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. announced Wednesday it agreed to take a 40% minority stake in Chinese retail-pharmacy company Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores Co.
Continue Reading Below
The Chinese company is a subsidiary of China National Accord Medicines Corp. and has over 3,500 stores and employs close to 20,000 people. Walgreens is acquiring the stake for about 2.767 billion yuan ($418 million), the company said. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
"We have had a presence in China for around 10 years, initially through Alliance Boots, and we are excited about the opportunity to further invest in the country's fast-growing retail pharmacy sector," Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said in prepared remarks.
Shares, which are down 15% this year, rose 0.4% in premarket trading.
Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
December 06, 2017 07:58 ET (12:58 GMT)