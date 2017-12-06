Roche's Avastin Granted Full Approval by FDA to Treat Glioblastoma

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said Wednesday that the Food & Drug Administration granted full approval for Avastin for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma which progressed following prior therapy.

Continue Reading Below

"Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer and can be very difficult to treat," said Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning.

Avastin was previously granted provisional approval, under the FDA's accelerated approval program, the company said.

The drug is now approved in the United States for nine distinct uses across six different types of cancer, it added.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 06, 2017 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)