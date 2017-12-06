Oil Rebounds Some After Wednesday's Slide

Oil futures rose modestly in Asian trading Thursday after a near-3% slide in prices overnight following a jump last week in U.S. gasoline inventories.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.4% at $56.16 a barrel in the Globex trading session. February Brent rose 0.4% to $61.46.

--In focus now is demand with the supply side in statis following the OPEC-led production-cap deal being extended. US data that gasoline stockpiles jumped last week were a signal of potential soft demand.

