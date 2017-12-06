Traders Want to Know What Exchanges Earn From Market Data

Continue Reading Below

Some of Wall Street's biggest banks, asset managers and high-speed trading firms have united in a battle over a shared adversary: stock exchanges and the profit they earn from selling market data.

Trump Says U.S. Recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on behalf of the U.S. on Wednesday and directed the State Department to begin moving the American Embassy to the holy city, in a White House speech that threatened to spark protest across the Middle East.

Bitcoin Tops $13,000 Hours After Passing $12,000

The price of bitcoin crossed $13,000 on Wednesday afternoon, the latest milestone in the cryptocurrency's massive rise.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Global Rally Stalls

A rise in technology shares wasn't enough to offset losses in energy and other sectors, pushing the S&P 500 to its longest losing streak since March.

U.S. Productivity Rebounds, Though Wages Lag

U.S. worker productivity rebounded in the third quarter while hourly wages rose moderately, further signs the economy is strengthening.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 190,000 Jobs in November

Hiring at private U.S. employers rose more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow. Firms across the country added 190,000 workers to their ranks in November.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low 7%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low as subdued inflation allowed policy makers to focus on shoring up the economy after an unexpected slowdown in the third quarter.

Bank of Canada Stands Pat, but Signals Higher Rates Ahead

The Bank of Canada kept its policy rate unchanged at 1% Wednesday, but signaled rate increases eventually would be required as economic conditions continue to improve.

U.S. Health Spending Rose at a Slower Pace in 2016

The pace of U.S. health-care spending grew in 2016 at a slower tempo than in previous years, in part because coverage gains under the Affordable Care Act that had propelled the faster rate leveled off.

Mexico's Auto Production and Exports Having a Record Year

Mexico's production and exports of light vehicles this year through November have already surpassed the record levels set in 2016 as demand increases from the U.S. and Canada, auto industry officials said Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)