Global Stocks Decline as Selloff Deepens

Stocks continued to decline Wednesday after the S&P 500's first three-day losing streak since August, with shares of technology and commodity-linked companies leading declines in Europe and Asia.

Oil Falls on Rising U.S. Gas Supplies

Oil prices edged down, partly in response to rising U.S. product inventories.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

House GOP Postpones Short-Term Spending Bill Vote

A dispute among House Republicans over their year-end strategy forced GOP leaders to delay a vote on a stopgap spending bill, with just a handful of days before a partial government shutdown.

California Republicans Push to Preserve Income-Tax Deduction

Though the House and Senate have voted to repeal the deduction for state income taxes in GOP tax overhaul plans, House Republicans from California are seeking to have it preserved in the final tax bill.

Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

A Trump Tax Victory Won't Be Celebrated in China

A more competitive investment environment-and rising inflation-in the U.S. could spell trouble for China.

Hong Kong's Stocks Are Too Hot for Beijing

Mainland Chinese regulators have taken steps to tamp down the city's market, which has outperformed Shanghai, Shenzhen this year.

Analysis: Recent Reserve Bank Picks Boost Consensus at the Fed

The appointment of Thomas Barkin, a McKinsey & Co. executive, to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reinforces a gradual shift among central bank officials away from dissenters and toward consensus.

BOJ's Masai Stresses Need to Watch Impacts of Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Takako Masai became the latest official at the central bank to highlight the need to monitor the negative side of the bank's monetary easing program.

December 06, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)