World Stocks Stumble as Selloff Continues

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks continued their descent Wednesday after the S&P 500's first three-day losing streak since August, with shares of technology and commodity-linked companies leading declines in Europe and Asia.

Economy Slows as Corporate Australia Parties but Consumers Stay Home

Australia's economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the third quarter, feeding into economists' concerns about a lopsided expansion as businesses chalk up strong profits while consumers keep their wallets firmly closed.

BOJ's Masai Stresses Need to Watch Impacts of Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Takako Masai became the latest official at the central bank to highlight the need to monitor the negative side of the bank's monetary easing program.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

California Republicans Push to Preserve Income-Tax Deduction

Though the House and Senate have voted to repeal the deduction for state income taxes in GOP tax overhaul plans, House Republicans from California are seeking to have it preserved in the final tax bill.

House GOP Postpones Short-Term Spending Bill Vote

A dispute among House Republicans over their year-end strategy forced GOP leaders to delay a vote on a stopgap spending bill, with just a handful of days before a partial government shutdown.

Auditor Calls Foul on Consumer Bureau's Auto-Lending Guidance

A government auditor called into question the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's policy on indirect auto lending, saying the agency should have followed a different process when publishing it in 2013.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Price Mania: A BTC ATM Experiment

Given the current state of bitcoin's price volatility, there's no telling how much $50 worth of the virtual currency will be at the end of any given day. To demonstrate, WSJ's Thomas Di Fonzo races from one ATM to another, checking the price each step of the way.

Why Uranium Miners' Glow Is Temporary

Shares of Cameco and other miners soared after Kazakhstan said it would cut back exports of uranium, but it may take years to balance the market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)