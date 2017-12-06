Goldman, Barclays Bust Into Jamie Dimon's Game

Goldman Sachs Group and Barclays will lend $20 billion to back CVS Health's takeover of Aetna, putting them into an exclusive club of big banks able to write checks of that size.

Citi Hires Investment Banking Head for Saudi Arabia

Citigroup has hired a new head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia as the U.S. bank prepares to launch operations in the kingdom next year.

Trump Team to Slash Budget, Staff at Financial-Data Office

The Trump administration has told employees of the U.S. Office of Financial Research to expect deep budget and staffing cuts, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest example of its efforts to undo policies put in place under former President Barack Obama.

Analysis: Recent Reserve Bank Picks Boost Consensus at the Fed

The appointment of Thomas Barkin, a McKinsey & Co. executive, to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reinforces a gradual shift among central bank officials away from dissenters and toward consensus.

Traders Want to Know What Exchanges Earn From Market Data

Some of Wall Street's biggest banks, asset managers and high-speed trading firms have united in a battle over a shared adversary: stock exchanges and the profit they earn from selling market data.

Bitcoin Tops $13,000 Hours After Passing $12,000

The price of bitcoin crossed $13,000 on Wednesday afternoon, the latest milestone in the cryptocurrency's massive rise.

China Banking Regulator Introduces New Liquidity Rules

China's banking regulator released draft rules on liquidity management for commercial lenders, in its latest effort to improve stability in the banking sector and bring its regulations in line with global Basel III requirements.

Hong Kong's Stocks Are Too Hot for Beijing

Mainland Chinese regulators have taken steps to tamp down the city's market, which has outperformed Shanghai, Shenzhen this year.

Stockpickers, Rejoice! Correlations Are Falling Again

The correlation between S&P 500 sectors last week fell below 20%, near its lowest level ever.

Tech ETF Investors Will Get More Apple Following Index Overhaul

U.S. stock market giants Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com will take up more space in popular exchange-traded funds after index rule changes take effect next year.

