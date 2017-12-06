JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

Trump Team to Slash Budget, Staff at Financial-Data Office

The Trump administration has told employees of the U.S. Office of Financial Research to expect deep budget and staffing cuts, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest example of its efforts to undo policies put in place under former President Barack Obama.

China Banking Regulator Introduces New Liquidity Rules

China's banking regulator released draft rules on liquidity management for commercial lenders, in its latest effort to improve stability in the banking sector and bring its regulations in line with global Basel III requirements.

Hong Kong's Stocks Are Too Hot for Beijing

Mainland Chinese regulators have taken steps to tamp down the city's market, which has outperformed Shanghai, Shenzhen this year.

India's Central Bank Stands Pat on Rates

India's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged Wednesday as it waits to see whether stronger growth triggers higher inflation.

Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

Mueller Subpoenas Deutsche Bank Records Related to Trump

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with President Donald Trump.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Analysis: Recent Reserve Bank Picks Boost Consensus at the Fed

The appointment of Thomas Barkin, a McKinsey & Co. executive, to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reinforces a gradual shift among central bank officials away from dissenters and toward consensus.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

