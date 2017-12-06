JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

Mueller Subpoenas Deutsche Bank Records Related to Trump

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with President Donald Trump.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

UBS Loses $228 Million Broker Team to Independent Ranks

A team of brokers has left UBS for the independent ranks, just ahead of the firm's exit from a pact that will make it more onerous for defections.

Venture Capitalist Shervin Pishevar Takes Leave From Sherpa Capital, Portfolio Companies

The early investor in Uber Technologies Inc. said he has gone on leave from his firm as he mounts a legal battle to defend himself against what he called "a smear campaign," and the firm has launched an internal review.

AmEx, J.P. Morgan Will Keep Sharing Marriott's Credit Card

J.P. Morgan Chase and American Express will remain credit-card issuers for the Marriott International rewards program.

SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The SEC is preparing to overhaul the board of the country's premier audit watchdog, including replacing its chairman with a longtime Republican aide on Capitol Hill

Auditor Calls Foul on Consumer Bureau's Auto-Lending Guidance

A government auditor called into question the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's policy on indirect auto lending, saying the agency should have followed a different process when publishing it in 2013.

