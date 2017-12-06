Munich Prosecutor to Look Into Reports Alleging BMW Diesel Emissions Cheating

Munich public prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into media reports that software in some of BMW's diesel-engine vehicles shuts off exhaust-filtering systems in certain driving conditions, leading to higher nitrogen-oxide emissions.

A spokeswoman for the Munich public prosecutor's office confirmed that a preliminary assessment of the reports has been opened.

On Tuesday, German daily Der Tagesspiegel and German public broadcaster ZDF's Wiso program reported that the environmental lobby group Deutsche Umwelthilfe had found that nitrogen-oxide emissions for five of BMW's diesel-engine vehicles were up to seven times higher under certain conditions on the road when compared to tests in a laboratory.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Bavarian car maker said that its vehicles have not been manipulated and comply with legal requirements. It said there were no activities or technical measures to influence the emissions testing and that its exhaust systems were active on the test stand as well as in practice.

December 06, 2017 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT)