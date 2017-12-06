Greek Supreme Court extradition hearing for Russian suspect

Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, wanted in the United States on charges of laundering billions of dollars' worth of bitcoin, is appearing before Greece's Supreme Court for a hearing into his extradition to the U.S.

The Supreme Court will hear the case Wednesday, and is expected to issue a decision in coming days.

Russia is also seeking Vinnik's extradition on lesser charges, and the 37-year-old is not fighting that request. The U.S. accuses Vinnik of laundering $4 billion worth of bitcoins through BTC-e, one of the world's largest digital currency exchanges, which he allegedly operated. Russia accuses him of a 667,000-ruble ($11,500) fraud.

If the Supreme Court decides in favor of extradition to the U.S., the final decision of where Vinnik will go will rest with Greece's justice minister.