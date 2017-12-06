China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, December 6 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 728,296 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 14,185 14,250 13,575 13,885 14,275 -390 82,872 93,622
Mar-18 14,160 14,160 13,905 14,070 14,490 -420 56 164
Apr-18 14,595 14,595 14,265 14,375 14,685 -310 6 64
May-18 14,650 14,755 14,025 14,365 14,770 -405 615,300 317,406
Jun-18 14,425 14,450 14,165 14,385 14,825 -440 34 256
Jul-18 14,430 14,535 14,430 14,490 14,970 -480 16 268
Aug-18 14,940 14,940 14,530 14,825 15,085 -260 8 122
Sep-18 14,900 15,065 14,375 14,680 15,090 -410 29,972 28,890
Oct-18 14,765 14,765 14,750 14,755 14,915 -160 4 12
Nov-18 15,095 15,155 14,575 14,845 15,185 -340 28 38
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
December 06, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)