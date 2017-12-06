On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, December 6 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 728,296 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 14,185 14,250 13,575 13,885 14,275 -390 82,872 93,622

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 14,160 14,160 13,905 14,070 14,490 -420 56 164

Apr-18 14,595 14,595 14,265 14,375 14,685 -310 6 64

May-18 14,650 14,755 14,025 14,365 14,770 -405 615,300 317,406

Jun-18 14,425 14,450 14,165 14,385 14,825 -440 34 256

Jul-18 14,430 14,535 14,430 14,490 14,970 -480 16 268

Aug-18 14,940 14,940 14,530 14,825 15,085 -260 8 122

Sep-18 14,900 15,065 14,375 14,680 15,090 -410 29,972 28,890

Oct-18 14,765 14,765 14,750 14,755 14,915 -160 4 12

Nov-18 15,095 15,155 14,575 14,845 15,185 -340 28 38

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)