BASF Invests EUR5 Million in Dutch Logistics Startup

Germany's BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Wednesday that it will invest 5 million euros ($5.9 million) in Dutch logistics startup Ahrma Holding BV.

Ahrma markets products that help companies track their goods through the supply chain, including pallets equipped with transponders that allow users to monitor position, location and temperature.

The pallets, which are coated with a BASF polyurethane spray, helped reduce waste and cut costs during a trial with the chemical company's customers.

BASF didn't disclose the size of the stake it purchased.

December 06, 2017 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)