Australia Oct Trade Surplus A$105 Million Vs A$1.4 Billion Consensus

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$105 million in October, compared with a surplus of A$1.6 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday

The figure is sharply lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1.4 billion.

The value of exports fell 3.0% in the month, while the value of imports rose 2.0%.

Over the month, iron ore exports fell by 10%, while coal exports were 3.0% lower.

December 06, 2017 19:48 ET (00:48 GMT)