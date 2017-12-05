Utilities Down On Rate Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders braced themselves for higher interest rates.
While passage of a tax bill could well accelerate economic growth, that acceleration, in turn, could steepen the path of rate hikes, analysts say.
Despite a favorable price environment, French utility Electricite de France faces an uncertain future, according to brokerage Bryan Garnier.
