Utilities Down On Rate Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders braced themselves for higher interest rates.

While passage of a tax bill could well accelerate economic growth, that acceleration, in turn, could steepen the path of rate hikes, analysts say.

Despite a favorable price environment, French utility Electricite de France faces an uncertain future, according to brokerage Bryan Garnier.

December 05, 2017 16:35 ET (21:35 GMT)