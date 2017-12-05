U.K. Services PMI Falls in November

Activity in the U.K.'s heavyweight service sector eased in November, slowing from the previous month's six-month high, a closely-watched survey showed Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Financial information firm IHS Markit Ltd. said its purchasing managers index for the services industry--which accounts for some 80% of the U.K. economy--fell to 53.8 in November, down from 55.6 in October. The figure is well below the expectations of analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast a 0.6-point drop.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.

"Despite the weaker service sector expansion, the latest survey data indicates that the economy is on course to enjoy robust growth in the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

Write to Wiktor Szary at Wiktor.Szary@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 05, 2017 05:11 ET (10:11 GMT)