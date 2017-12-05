Two Killed in Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion in Illinois

Farm workers apparently struck a Kinder Morgan Inc. natural gas pipeline by accident Tuesday in Illinois, causing a massive explosion and fire that killed two people and injured two others.

Lee County, Ill., Sheriff John Simonton said two tractors in a field got stuck, and one of the tractors "apparently got deep enough to hit the pipeline."

Speaking at a press conference, the sheriff said the two killed were found to be deceased at the scene, and that residents in the area rushed the two injured people to a hospital. One is in critical but stable condition, while the other is in stable condition, he added. The names of the deceased and injured weren't immediately released.

A statement from Kinder Morgan said explosion happened Tuesday morning on a 20-inch lateral on a segment of Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America's (NGPL) system in Lee County.

"The impacted pipeline has been isolated and the area has been secured with local road closures," Kinder Morgan said. "The company is working with customers on any impacts to service."

December 05, 2017