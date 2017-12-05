Tech Up As Tax Concerns Subside -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as concerns about the expiry of research-and-development tax benefits faded somewhat.

Continue Reading Below

Facebook's Messenger chat platform stopped working for several hours for some users Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch.

Amazon.com already has a powerful position in global apparel sales and could represent $45 billion to $80 billion by the fiscal year 2020, said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 16:29 ET (21:29 GMT)