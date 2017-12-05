Standard Chartered Plans New Office in Eastern Europe

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) said Tuesday that it is looking at setting up a new office for about 500 staff in Eastern Europe.

The emerging markets-focused bank said the operation will support all of its European locations. Possible sites for the new office include Warsaw, Krakow, Budapest and Prague.

Standard Chartered said it will make a final decision about the location by the first quarter of 2018.

Shares are up 18.40 pence, or 2.5%, at 745.60 pence at 1427 GMT.

