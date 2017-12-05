Philips Buys Interoperability Provider Forcare for Undisclosed Sum

Dutch health technology company Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Tuesday that it is buying interoperability provider Forcare for an undisclosed sum.

Forcare provides software solutions for data flows between medical systems and information sources at the departmental and enterprise levels, as well as health information exchanges across healthcare systems.

