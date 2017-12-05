Oil Futures Maintain Post-API Decline -- Market Talk

Oil futures remained modestly lower in midday Asian trading Wednesday in the wake of a jump in U.S. gasoline inventories last week.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.4% at $57.41 a barrel in the Globex trading session. February Brent fell 0.4% to $62.61 and January gasoline was off 1% at $1.7011 per gallon.

--While the weekly U.S. inventory reading from the American Petroleum Institute showed a bigger drop in oil than is expected from Wednesday's government report, gasoline stockpiles jumped much more than that release is anticipated to show.

