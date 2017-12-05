Major Asia-Pacific Equity Markets Are Slightly Lower

Asia-Pacific equities experienced fresh selling following modest overnight declines in Europe and the U.S., as commodity prices added to ongoing softness.

Australia's Economy Grew at Slower-Than-Expected Pace

Australia's economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the third quarter, feeding into economists' concerns about a lopsided expansion as businesses chalk up strong profits while consumers keep their wallets firmly closed.

Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

California Republicans Push to Preserve Income-Tax Deduction

Though the House and Senate have voted to repeal the deduction for state income taxes in GOP tax overhaul plans, House Republicans from California are seeking to have it preserved in the final tax bill.

House GOP Postpones Short-Term Spending Bill Vote

A dispute among House Republicans over their year-end strategy forced GOP leaders to delay a vote on a stopgap spending bill, with just a handful of days before a partial government shutdown.

Auditor Calls Foul on Consumer Bureau's Auto-Lending Guidance

A government auditor called into question the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's policy on indirect auto lending, saying the agency should have followed a different process when publishing it in 2013.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Price Mania: A BTC ATM Experiment

Given the current state of bitcoin's price volatility, there's no telling how much $50 worth of the virtual currency will be at the end of any given day. To demonstrate, WSJ's Thomas Di Fonzo races from one ATM to another, checking the price each step of the way.

Why Uranium Miners' Glow Is Temporary

Shares of Cameco and other miners soared after Kazakhstan said it would cut back exports of uranium, but it may take years to balance the market.

Student Loan Debt: the Bubble Goldman Thinks You Should Buy

Goldman Sachs says the $1.3 trillion in outstanding student loan debt is a bubble--one investors should consider investing in.

December 05, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)