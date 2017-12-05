SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to advance a slate of nominees to join the country's premier audit watchdog, including a GOP Senate staff member who is the favored choice to lead the regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

UBS Loses $228 Million Broker Team to Independent Ranks

A team of brokers has left UBS for the independent ranks, just ahead of the firm's exit from a pact that will make it more onerous for defections.

Bank of Canada Set to Hold Steady Again on Rates

Bank of Canada watchers expect the central bank to hit the pause button again on Wednesday when it issues its latest rate-policy decision, although some analysts say stellar employment data might prompt the central bank to revisit whether its preference for caution remains appropriate.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Aetna's Outgoing CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

Mastercard Unveils New $4 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Mastercard's board approved a new $4 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

New CFPB Chief Curbs Data Collection, Citing Cybersecurity Worries

The Trump administration's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he has frozen the agency's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns, a step in changing policies criticized by the financial industry.

Australia's RBA Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of Australia has ended 2017 without a change in interest rates, with next year promising to deliver more of the same.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)