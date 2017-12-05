Australia's RBA Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of Australia has ended 2017 without a change in interest rates, with next year promising to deliver more of the same.

New CFPB Chief Curbs Data Collection, Citing Cybersecurity Worries

The Trump administration's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he has frozen the agency's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns, a step in changing policies criticized by the financial industry.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

SEC Chairman Clayton Says Agency Is Not Done in Addressing Uses of Bitcoin

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the commission has more to offer on how it views the uses of bitcoin, though he stopped short of saying the SEC planned to issue formal guidance on the subject.

SEC Targets Initial Coin Offering 'Scam'

The SEC announced its first-ever enforcement action by its new cyber unit against an initial coin offering, alleging a Canadian company violated U.S. securities laws in raising $15 million through this new, red-hot area of finance.

Hartford to Sell Life Insurance Business Hit by Financial Crisis

Hartford Financial said it would sell an annuities operation that it has been winding down since 2012 to a group of investors, helping close the door on a painful chapter in the firm's 207-year history.

Struggling HSH Nordbank Expected to Sell for $237 Million

German lender HSH Nordbank expects to be sold for around $237 million after receiving bids from U.S and U.K. private equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

EnCap Amasses New $7 Billion Fund to Invest in the Oil Patch

Houston private-equity firm has finished raising one of the largest energy-focused funds of the year

U.S. Accuses Chinese Banks, but Treads Lightly

The Trump administration is struggling with how to pressure North Korea's top ally and patron-China-without alienating an economic powerhouse that is arguably the best hope to slow its rogue nuclear-weapons program.

