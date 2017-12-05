JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump.

Nestlé to Buy Atrium Innovations for $2.3 Billion

Nestlé said it agreed to buy Atrium Innovations, a Canadian vitamin maker, for $2.3 billion from a consortium of investors led by private-equity firm Permira.

Aetna's CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

Charlie Ergen Steps Down as Dish CEO to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network Corp. said Charlie Ergen has stepped down from his role as chief executive to focus on the company's fledgling wireless business.

UPS, Overwhelmed by Online Orders, Warns of Some Delivery Delays

United Parcel Service said it is taking longer than expected to deliver some packages because of an "unprecedented" surge in online orders.

Cineworld to Buy Regal in $3.6 Billion Movie Theater Deal

British movie theater operator Cineworld has agreed to buy American counterpart Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's second-largest cinema operator.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

Ponderosa Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Ponderosa Energy LLC says it was driven into bankruptcy by a "fraudulent" and "usurious predatory" lender that has tried to foreclose on its properties and that reneged on a deal to pay millions of dollars in rebates to the small oil-and-gas company.

Alibaba's Ma Tells U.S. Companies to Stop Whining About China

Amid rumblings of a U.S.-China trade conflict, Alibaba founder Jack Ma defended China against complaints that it creates barriers against outside competitors.

December 05, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)