Nestlé to Buy Atrium Innovations for $2.3 Billion

Nestlé said it agreed to buy Atrium Innovations, a Canadian vitamin maker, for $2.3 billion from a consortium of investors led by private-equity firm Permira.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Charlie Ergen Steps Down as Dish CEO to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network Corp. said Charlie Ergen has stepped down from his role as chief executive to focus on the company's fledgling wireless business.

Aetna's CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

UPS, Overwhelmed by Online Orders, Warns of Some Delivery Delays

United Parcel Service Inc. said it is taking longer than expected to deliver some packages because of an "unprecedented" surge in online orders.

Cineworld to Buy Regal in $3.6 Billion Movie Theater Deal

British movie theater operator Cineworld has agreed to buy American counterpart Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's second-largest cinema operator.

Starbucks Asked to Keep Teavana Stores Open at Some Malls

Mall owner Simon Property Group won an usual victory over Starbucks after an Indiana judge ordered the coffee giant to keep open Teavana stores in 77 of Simon's shopping centers, striking a blow to underperforming tenants hoping to wiggle out of their leases in a retail storm.

AmEx, J.P. Morgan Will Keep Sharing Marriott's Credit Card

J.P. Morgan Chase and American Express will remain credit-card issuers for the Marriott International rewards program.

UBS Loses $228 Million Broker Team to Independent Ranks

A team of brokers has left UBS for the independent ranks, just ahead of the firm's exit from a pact that will make it more onerous for defections.

Facebook's Messenger Platform Stopped Briefly For Some Users

Facebook Inc.'s Messenger chat platform stopped working for several hours for some users Tuesday morning, a technical hiccup as the company ramps up its focus on person-to-person communication.

December 05, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)