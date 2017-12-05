Charlie Ergen Steps Down as Dish CEO to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network Corp. said Charlie Ergen has stepped down from his role as chief executive to focus on the company's fledgling wireless business.

UBS Loses $228 Million Broker Team to Independent Ranks

A team of brokers has left UBS for the independent ranks, just ahead of the firm's exit from a pact that will make it more onerous for defections.

Aetna's Outgoing CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

CVS Chief's Path: From Corner Pharmacy to Health-Care Giant

The architect of the year's biggest and arguably most surprising health-care deal is a former pharmacist from rural Pennsylvania who won over Wall Street with a reboot of CVS Health Corp.

Alibaba's Ma Tells U.S. Companies to Stop Whining About China

Amid rumblings of a U.S.-China trade conflict, Alibaba founder Jack Ma defended China against complaints that it creates barriers against outside competitors.

Facebook's Messenger Platform Stopped Briefly For Some Users

Facebook Inc.'s Messenger chat platform stopped working for several hours for some users Tuesday morning, a technical hiccup as the company ramps up its focus on person-to-person communication.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

Wyndham's European Vacation Rental Sale Could Get Bids of Over $1 Billion

U.S. hospitality group Wyndham Worldwide may receive bids of more than $1 billion from buyout firms for its European vacation rentals business, people familiar with the situation said.

Spotify, Like Google, Wants to Reinvent the Tech IPO

Spotify is next year expected to mount what is arguably the greatest challenge to the Wall Street IPO machine since Google went public in 2004. Silicon Valley's startup giants will be watching closely.

Cinemark Theaters Jumps Into the Subscription Business

Cinemark Holdings, the third-largest U.S. cinema chain by locations, is launching a subscription service charging $8.99 a month that would allow members to one film a month and get a 20% discount on concessions.

December 05, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)