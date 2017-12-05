Financials Down On Trading Revenue Warnings -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies fell after warnings of a slowdown on trading desks in the latest quarter.

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said at a banking conference in New York on Tuesday that trading revenue is likely to fall around 15% in the fourth quarter compared with the year-earlier period. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake also said trading revenue is expected to fall 15% in the quarter, addressing the same conference.

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported.

