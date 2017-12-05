Dish Network CEO Steps Down to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network Corp. said Tuesday that Charlie Ergen has stepped down from his role as chief executive to focus on its fledgling wireless business.

Dish has been setting itself up to enter the wireless business for years as its core satellite-television business wanes. The company and affiliated entities have dished out over $21 billion over the past decade to acquire airwaves nationwide but lack the network to deploy the spectrum.

Mr. Ergen, who will remain chairman of the company, has previously sought deals with major telecom businesses to pair their networks with its spectrum but has been unsuccessful.

The company promoted its operating chief, Erik Carlson, to the CEO post. Mr. Carlson will continue to report to Mr. Ergen as chairman.

This is the second time Mr. Ergen has stepped down as CEO at the company he co-founded in 1980. He left the CEO post in 2011 then reclaimed the position in 2015.

During his most recent stint as CEO, he launched Sling TV, the first online live TV service aimed at cord cutters created by a traditional pay-TV provider.

Dish Network shares rose 1.1% to $52.18 during early trading. The stock is down nearly 10% so far this year.

December 05, 2017 10:12 ET (15:12 GMT)