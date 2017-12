France's Carrefour SA (CA.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed a purchasing partnership with FNAC Darty (FNAC.FR) concerning household domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France.

The agreement should be effective for 2018 supplier negotiations, Carrefour said, adding that both companies will maintain their independent commercial priorities.

December 05, 2017