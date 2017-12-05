BMW Denies Reports That Exhaust Filtering Systems Shut Off

BMW AG (BMW.XE) on Tuesday denied reports that software in some of its diesel-engine vehicles shuts off exhaust-filtering systems at certain driving conditions, leading to higher nitrogen-oxide emissions.

German daily Der Tagesspiegel and German public broadcaster ZDF's WISO program had reported that the environmental lobby group Deutsche Umwelthilfe had found that nitrogen-oxide emissions for five of BMW's diesel-engine vehicles were up to seven times higher under certain conditions on the road when compared to tests in a laboratory.

The Bavarian car maker said that its vehicles have not been manipulated and comply with legal requirements. It said there were no activities or technical measures to influence the emissions testing and that its exhaust systems were active on the test stand as well as in practice.

