ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Tuesday. The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.5% to 148.71. The European index decreased 0.6% to 138.27. The Asian index declined 0.2% to 175.33. The Latin American index fell 0.7% to 238.40. And the emerging-markets index dropped 0.2% to 314.58. RedHill Biopharma and GW Pharmaceuticals were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL) unveiled a cost-reduction and resource-optimization plan. ADRs fell 4.8% to $4.79.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) said it intends to sell $225 million of American depositary shares. ADRs rose 3.4% to $119.41.

ADRs of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) fell 1.7% to $7.00 after the company reported results for its latest quarter. The company said revenue increased 10% while sales and marketing costs jumped 41%.

December 05, 2017 17:30 ET (22:30 GMT)