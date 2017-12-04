What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 4, 2017).

CVS agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock, in a bold move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on health care.

Foreign-investor money is pouring into the U.S. stock market at the fastest clip in years, providing a fresh boost to the rally.

U.S. banks have launched a project they hope will prevent a run on the financial system should one of them suffer a debilitating cyberattack.

The Richmond Fed is expected to pick McKinsey executive Thomas Barkin to serve as its next president, succeeding Lacker.

U.S. tech executives touted their commitment to China despite Beijing's tightening grip on the internet in the Chinese market.

Disney has re-engaged in discussions with Fox to purchase some of the media giant's assets, and Comcast remains in the mix.

Visa fired one of its most high-profile executives, citing behavior that violated company policy.

Rio Tinto has turned to Simon Thompson, a boardroom veteran, to succeed du Plessis as chairman.

An Obama-era official will continue litigation seeking to remove Mulvaney as acting director of the CFPB.

The agency that oversees the USPS has given permission for the service to speed up its pricing increases over the next five years.

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary deal on measures Athens must adopt in exchange for fresh funds.

