Sampo Oyj Own Shares In Sampo Plc's Joint Book-entry Account

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 December 2017 at 9:45am
Own shares in Sampo plc's joint book-entry account
Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting made on 27 April 2017 a decision on
the forfeiture of the shares registered on the joint book-entry account
and the rights carried by such shares. The decision did not apply to
shares whose transfer into the book-entry system had been validly
requested by 2pm on 27 April 2017 and whose request for conversion after
the conversion period was finalized by 31 October 2017. The
afore-mentioned requests have been completed on 30 November 2017.
The provisions on company's own shares are applied to the shares in the
joint book-entry account in accordance with Companies Act and based on
the decision by the Annual General Meeting the Board will cancel these
shares.
The number of own shares in the joint account on 1 December 2017
amounted to 4,648,150 corresponding 0.8 per cent of Sampo plc's total
number of shares and votes. The number of shares on the joint account
had decreased by 2,154,710 shares since November 2016 when Sampo made
the last attempts to reach the holders of the share certificates not
transferred into the book-entry system.
The cancellation is effective after it is registered with the Finnish
Patent and Registration Office. Subject to the registration, Sampo plc's
total amount of shares will be to 555,351,850, which are divided into
554,151,850 A shares and 1,200,000 B shares. Total number of votes
attached to the shares is 560,151,850.
