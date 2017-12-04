Oil Prices Edge Higher in Asia After Monday's Pullback

Oil prices rose slightly by midday Tuesday in Asia following Monday declines that reversed week-end gains following the extension of ongoing production caps.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.2% at $57.59 a barrel in the Globex trading session. February Brent gained 0.1% to $62.53.

--As the production deal out of the way, the market will be data-dependent for now. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect US oil stockpiles to have fallen 4.1 million barrels last week and gasoline to have risen 2.7 million amid increased refinery utilization rates.

