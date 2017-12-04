U.S. Stocks Jump on Senate Tax Bill

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose Monday after the Senate passed a tax bill over the weekend, and both indexes are heading toward a record close.

GOP's Late Changes to Tax Bill Buoy Key Industries

Republican senators inserted last-minute changes into their tax overhaul bill early Saturday morning, including ones aimed at helping oil and gas companies, cruise-ship operators, auto dealers, universities and mortgage bankers.

Portugal's Mário Centeno Chosen to Lead Eurozone Finance Ministers

European finance officials on Monday chose Portugal's Finance Minister Mário Centeno to lead the group of finance ministers that steers policy in the eurozone.

SEC Chairman Clayton Says Agency Is Not Done in Addressing Uses of Bitcoin

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the commission has more to offer on how it views the uses of bitcoin, though he stopped short of saying the SEC planned to issue formal guidance on the subject.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

U.K., EU Brexit Negotiations Stall Over Irish Border Issue

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to reach a deal to advance Brexit negotiations after hours of talks Monday afternoon, while expressing confidence that they would conclude one this month.

Richmond Fed Picks McKinsey Executive Thomas Barkin as President

The Richmond Fed has selected Thomas Barkin, a top executive at McKinsey & Co., as its next president and chief executive, the bank said.

Bank of Mexico Chief: All Options on Table Ahead of Policy Meeting

The new governor of the Bank of Mexico said all options are on the table ahead of next week's policy decision, his first at the helm of the bank, with inflation above expectations and the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at a December rate increase.

ISM-New York Index Reaches Four-Month High

A closely watched measure of business conditions in the New York metro area reached a four-month high in November while employment reached its highest level since August 2015, according to a report.

Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices started the week down, as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement late last week to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

December 04, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)