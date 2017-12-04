U.S. Stocks Jump on Senate Tax Bill

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks rose Monday as investors digested the implications of the Senate passing its version of tax reform over the weekend.

GOP's Late Changes to Tax Bill Buoy Key Industries

Republican senators inserted last-minute changes into their tax overhaul bill early Saturday morning, including ones aimed at helping oil and gas companies, cruise-ship operators, auto dealers, universities and mortgage bankers.

SEC Chairman Clayton Says Agency Is Not Done in Addressing Uses of Bitcoin

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the commission has more to offer on how it views the uses of bitcoin, though he stopped short of saying the SEC planned to issue formal guidance on the subject.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

U.K., EU Brexit Negotiations Stall Over Irish Border Issue

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to reach a deal to advance Brexit negotiations after hours of talks Monday afternoon, while expressing confidence that they would conclude one this month.

Richmond Fed Picks McKinsey Executive Thomas Barkin as President

The Richmond Fed has selected Thomas Barkin, a top executive at McKinsey & Co., as its next president and chief executive, the bank said.

Portugal's Mário Centeno Chosen to Lead Eurozone Finance Ministers

European finance officials Monday chose Portugal's Finance Minister Mário Centeno to lead the college of finance ministers that steers policy in the eurozone.

ISM-New York Index Reaches Four-Month High

A closely watched measure of business conditions in the New York metro area reached a four-month high in November while employment reached its highest level since August 2015, according to a report.

Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices started the week down, as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement late last week to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

GOP Speed on Taxes Propels Legislation, Risks Complaints

If lawmakers achieve their goal of having a final bill on the president's desk for signature before Christmas, they will have overhauled the entire U.S. tax system-affecting millions of households and businesses-in less than eight weeks between unveiling a bill and presidential signature.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)