Pressing for a Deal, Broadcom Wants to Remake Qualcomm Board

Continue Reading Below

After a failed attempt to buy Qualcomm, Broadcom unveiled the names of 11 new directors it wants appointed to Qualcomm's board, while emphasizing it would rather talk to the company about a deal.

Apple Agrees to Deal With Ireland Over $15 Billion Unpaid Tax Issue

Ireland will begin collecting $15.46 billion in back taxes from Apple as soon as early next year after both sides agreed to the terms of an escrow fund for the money, Ireland's finance chief said.

The CVS-Aetna Gamble: a Health-Care Giant Not Built Around Doctors

CVS Health and Aetna say their combination will result in better care and convenience and lower costs. But the merged company will lack a strong foundation of the people with the most power to achieve those goals.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Montana Is Latest State to Sue Purdue Pharma Over Opioid Crisis

Montana has become the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, as the maker of OxyContin presses for joint talks with states to resolve similar, widespread accusations.

Oprah Winfrey Sells Part of Stake in OWN Network to Discovery

Discovery Communications is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

Under Armour Taps Bergman to Be CFO

Under Armour Inc. named a new finance chief and a digital product leader Monday as the sportswear maker shuffled its executive ranks and continued a restructuring effort during a sales slump.

Cadillac Marketing Chief Leaving Luxury Brand

The marketing chief for General Motors Co.'s Cadillac division is leaving the luxury brand following a four-year turnaround effort has seen U.S. market share slide, even as the brand grows rapidly in China.

Hartford to Sell Life Insurance Business Hit by Financial Crisis

Hartford Financial said it would sell an annuities operation that it has been winding down since 2012 to a group of investors, helping close the door on a painful chapter in the firm's 207-year history.

GNC Hires Adviser-Again-to Explore Alternatives

GNC Holdings hired an adviser to explore strategic alternatives nearly three months after it brought in a new chief executive.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)