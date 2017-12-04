The CVS-Aetna Gamble: a Health-Care Giant Not Built Around Doctors

CVS Health and Aetna say their combination will result in better care and convenience and lower costs. But the merged company will lack a strong foundation of the people with the most power to achieve those goals.

Apple Agrees to Deal With Ireland Over $15 Billion Unpaid Tax Issue

Ireland will begin collecting $15.46 billion in back taxes from Apple as soon as early next year after both sides agreed to the terms of an escrow fund for the money, Ireland's finance chief said.

Pressing for a Deal, Broadcom Wants to Remake Qualcomm Board

After a failed attempt to buy Qualcomm, Broadcom unveiled the names of 11 new directors it wants appointed to Qualcomm's board, while emphasizing it would rather talk to the company about a deal.

Cadillac Marketing Chief Leaving Luxury Brand

The marketing chief for General Motors Co.'s Cadillac division is leaving the luxury brand following a four-year turnaround effort has seen U.S. market share slide, even as the brand grows rapidly in China.

Hartford to Sell Life Insurance Business Hit by Financial Crisis

Hartford Financial said it would sell an annuities operation that it has been winding down since 2012 to a group of investors, helping close the door on a painful chapter in the firm's 207-year history.

Oprah Winfrey Sells Part of Stake in OWN Network to Discovery

Discovery Communications is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey.

GNC Hires Adviser-Again-to Explore Alternatives

GNC Holdings hired an adviser to explore strategic alternatives nearly three months after it brought in a new chief executive.

Struggling HSH Nordbank Expected to Sell for $237 Million

German lender HSH Nordbank expects to be sold for around $237 million after receiving bids from U.S and U.K. private equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Should 6-Year-Olds Be on Social Media? Facebook Launches Messenger Kids

Facebook said it is rolling out a new messaging app for its youngest audience yet-children between the ages of 6 and 12, but experts are questioning whether such young children are ready for any social-media access.

Morgan Stanley Launches 'Robo' Advice Service

Morgan Stanley has launched an automated-advisory service, the latest wealth-management firm to expand digital offerings in a bid for younger investors' assets.

December 04, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)