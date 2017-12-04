Apple Agrees to Deal With Ireland Over $15 Billion Unpaid Tax Issue

Ireland will begin collecting $15.46 billion in back taxes from Apple as soon as early next year after both sides agreed to the terms of an escrow fund for the money, Ireland's finance chief said.

Pressing for a Deal, Broadcom Wants to Remake Qualcomm Board

After a failed attempt to buy Qualcomm, Broadcom unveiled the names of 11 new directors it wants appointed to Qualcomm's board, while emphasizing it would rather talk to the company about a deal.

Hartford to Sell Life Insurance Business Hit by Financial Crisis

Hartford Financial said it would sell an annuities operation that it has been winding down since 2012 to a group of investors, helping close the door on a painful chapter in the firm's 207-year history.

GNC Hires Adviser-Again-to Explore Alternatives

GNC Holdings hired an adviser to explore strategic alternatives nearly three months after it brought in a new chief executive.

CVS to Buy Aetna for $69 Billion, Combining Major Health-Care Players

CVS agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock in a move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on health care.

Struggling HSH Nordbank Expected to Sell for $237 Million

German lender HSH Nordbank expects to be sold for around $237 million after receiving bids from U.S and U.K. private equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Should 6-Year-Olds Be on Social Media? Facebook Launches Messenger Kids

Facebook said it is rolling out a new messaging app for its youngest audience yet-children between the ages of six and 12, but experts are questioning whether such young children are ready for any social-media access.

Morgan Stanley Launches 'Robo' Advice Service

Morgan Stanley has launched an automated-advisory service, the latest wealth-management firm to expand digital offerings in a bid for younger investors' assets.

Crown Resorts Vows to Defend Against Class Action on China Arrests

A new lawsuit alleges Crown Resorts Ltd. misled investors about the risks involved in its efforts to woo Chinese high-rollers, the latest fallout for the Australian casino operator after its employees were arrested in China for gambling crimes last year.

Visa Fires Top Executive Who Handled PayPal, Apple Partnerships

Visa fired Jim McCarthy, one of its most high-profile executives, citing behavior that violated company policy.

