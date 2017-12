Shares of energy producers rose as oil futures held near their highs of the year.

Houston money manager EnCap Investments has raised $7 billion for one of the biggest energy-focused private-equity funds amassed this year, another sign that investors are confident the rebound in oil futures will be lasting.

