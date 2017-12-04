Casino and DIA Extend Cooperation into Logistics and Payment Services

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (CO.FR) said on Monday that it is extending its cooperation with Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA.MC) to form a new joint company, CD Supply Innovation, for logistics and payment services.

CD Supply Innovation, which will begin its activities on Dec. 15, will manage orders, payment and the supply of private-label products for both Casino and DIA. According to Casino, the new entity will also serve as an innovation lab, with a focus on value chain improvement solutions.

In 2015, Casino and DIA formed a strategic alliance in purchasing and services under which they agreed to coordinate purchasing negotiations for their private-label brands in Europe.

December 04, 2017 02:43 ET (07:43 GMT)