ADRs End Lower; Grana y Montero, Infosys Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.3% to 149.44. The European index decreased 0.4% to 139.13. The Asian index declined 0.5% to 175.68. The Latin American index increased 1% to 239.95. And the emerging-markets index dropped 0.3% to 315.35. Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM), Infosys Ltd. (INFY) and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

A judge ordered some former executives of Peru's biggest construction company Grana y Montero to be jailed as part of a corruption investigation tied to Brazil's Odebrecht SA. They were brought into custody as part of an 18-month preventative detention order. The company was a partner with Odebrecht in public-works projects in Peru. ADRs fell 6.8% to $2.58.

Indian information-technology outsourcing giant Infosys over the weekend appointed Salil Parekh as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 2. Mr. Parekh, a 25-year veteran of Capgemini SE (CGEMY), is the fifth CEO in a decade. The former CEO Vishal Sikka resigned this summer, which was followed by almost half the company's board resigning, and co-founder and former CEO Nandan Nilekani returning as non-executive chairman. ADRs of Infosys rose 2.7% to $15.46.

Mazor Robotics CEO Ori Hadomi had been questioned by the Israel Securities Authority over alleged insider trading. Mazor Robotics, which develops robot guidance systems for spinal and brain surgery, reported the investigation in June. The company noted that senior executives had been questioned and no indictments had been submitted in the case. Company computers were seized in the affair in May. Mazor Robotics fell 3.6% to $55.73.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 19:08 ET (00:08 GMT)