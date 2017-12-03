Rio Tinto Names Simon Thompson to Succeed Chairman Jan du Plessis

MELBOURNE, Australia--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) has appointed board director Simon Thompson to succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman of the mining company.

Mr. Thompson will take on the role on March 5 when Mr. du Plessis steps down after almost nine years as chairman, Rio Tinto said Monday.

Mr. Thompson, who has been chairman of international investment manager 3i Group PLC (III.LN) since 2015, joined Rio Tinto's board in 2014. From 2012 until earlier this year he was chairman of Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN).

