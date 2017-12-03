Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report and Trade, Brazil Rates Decision

The week ahead features U.S. data on trade, productivity, employment and consumer sentiment, while Brazil's central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low.

Asia-Pacific Markets Shrug Off Revision of U.S. Tax Code

Asia-Pacific stocks didn't react much to the U.S. Senate's passing of a sweeping tax-code revision.

McKinsey Executive Barkin Expected to Lead Richmond Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is expected to pick Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at McKinsey, to serve as its next president.

Senate Passes Sweeping Revision of U.S. Tax Code

Republicans navigated a thicket of internal divisions over deficits and other issues to pass the bill, which included about $1.4 trillion in tax cuts and would reduce the corporate rate to 20% from 35%.

Greece, Creditors Reach Deal on Latest Reforms

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary agreement on measures Athens must adopt, paving the way for the disbursement around $5.95 billion and bringing the country a step closer to the end of years of bailout regimes.

Key Issues to Resolve in Congress's Tax Bill

House and Senate Republicans will now attempt to reconcile the competing tax bills they passed into one measure that can pass both chambers again. Lawmakers are confident they can finish this month.

Fed Policy Fails to Tamp Down on Risk-Taking, Group Says

The Federal Reserve's rate increases don't appear to have cooled financial markets and may not therefore be having much impact on the U.S. economy, the Bank for International Settlements said Sunday.

Will Fed Catch Digital-Currency Fever?

For years central bankers have seen digital currencies as a curiosity to keep an eye on, but now they are increasingly looking at whether they should create their own.

Passage of Senate Tax Bill Puts R&D Tax Credit in Doubt

Senate Republicans, in their successful push last week to pass a sweeping tax bill, may have undermined a R&D tax credit many companies count on to encourage innovation.

Consumer Confidence Starts to Ripple

Increasingly favorable sentiment has been a boost to the ailing retail sector.

