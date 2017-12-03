Indonesia CPI Rose 3.30% on Year, 0.20% on Month in November

Inflation in Indonesia continued to ease in November, giving Bank Indonesia leeway to hold off on raising interest rates if the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens later this month as expected.

Continue Reading Below

The Consumer Price Index, which is used to gauge inflation across the country, rose 3.30% from a year earlier, slowing from a 3.58% year-over-year increase in October. Monthly inflation was 0.20% after a 0.01% increase in October.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for a 3.40% rise year-over-year, and a 0.30% increase month-over-month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices and prices determined by the government, rose 3.05% year-over-year, slowing from 3.07% in October.

Bank Indonesia cut borrowing costs a total of half a percentage point this year to boost economic growth.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2017 23:35 ET (04:35 GMT)