What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Flynn is cooperating with Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, pleading guilty to lying about calls with Moscow's ambassador a month before Trump's inauguration.

The Senate was poised to pass a sweeping tax overhaul after last-minute deal making won over wavering Republicans. Only one Republican was expected to oppose the bill; no Democrat was expected to back it.

Trump rejected speculation that the White House is trying to oust Secretary of State Tillerson.

Conservative Republicans in the House balked at a short-term spending bill.

Zimbabwe's new leader unveiled a cabinet with no opposition members.

North Korea missed a deadline to register its figure skaters for the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The FDA approved for sale a monthly injection to treat opioid addition.

