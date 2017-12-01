USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 1

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Dec 01, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1350-4.1550 30 Days UP 15.25 -1Z to 1Z UP 10
Soybeans 9.6425-9.7425 Spot UP 18.5-UP 13.5 -30F to -20F UP 10-UP 5
Soybeans 9.6425-9.7425 15-30 Days UP 13.5-UP 8.5 -30F to -20F UP 5-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1475-3.2275 Spot UP 8-UP 9 -44H to -36H No Comp
Corn 3.1475-3.2675 15-30 Days UP 8-UP 7 -44H to -32H No Comp
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3875-3.3975 Spot UP 17-UP 6 -20H to -19H No Comp
Corn 3.4275-3.4475 15-30 Days UP 21 -16H to -14H No Comp
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: October 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2167
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1421C dh
