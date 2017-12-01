Shire plc Shire Plc : Total Voting Rights

TIDMSHP TIDMSHP

Total Voting Rights

December 1, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company"),

in accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the

"FCA") Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market

of the following:

As at November 30, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital

comprised 909,582,311 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights

and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is

909,582,311. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as

the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if

they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their

interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and

Transparency Rules.

Sarah Rixon

Company Secretarial Assistant

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We

strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease

areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,

and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and

oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in

more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the

fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and

work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a

meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

